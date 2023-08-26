Massive Protests Erupt In PoK Against Pakistan Govt, People Demand Opening Road To Ladakh

In the wake of the massive protests that were taken out in the Skardu region of Gilgit-Baltistan of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on August 25 after an FIR was issued against a Shia cleric, people demanded opening up the borders to meet their relatives on the other side of the border in Ladakh.

A group of elected officials and administrators held discussions with the demonstrators in Chilas, urging them to allow passage for travellers on the Karakoram Highway. Despite this, the road was once again blocked by demonstrators, who have been alleging that the Army and the ISI have been escalating tensions in the region by taking advantage of the sectarian divisions.

‘Open the road to Kargil’

Wazir Hasnain, a social worker in the Gilgit-Baltistan region addressing a group of people during the protests said, “If you give us pain, we will give you double the pain. There is no peace now. Peace will come when our lives will be secured. If we are not safe, no one else will be spared. I am saying this in the open, this place will not be opened for traffic till the time the government officials withdraw the FIR. They took action against our cleric. We want them to come and face us.” He also demanded opening the road to Kargil.

Republic TV has accessed as many as 20 videos of the demonstrations in the region. The demonstrators, who called for a ‘Shutter down’ protest, demanded that not a single shop will open unless the FIR against the cleric is withdrawn. The Shia cleric is accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Why has the Shia cleric been booked?

On January 17, 2023, Pakistan’s national assembly unanimously voted to expand the country’s law on blasphemy, which carries the death penalty for insulting Prophet Muhammad. Human Rights activists are concerned that the expanded laws will be used to target minorities, particularly Shia Muslims, who are critical of many early Muslims.

Pakistan registered an FIR against a Shia cleric, who is accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad. Soon after, massive protests broke out in Gilgit-Baltistan. Demonstrators want the blasphemy laws to be taken back. They have threatened the government of Pakistan. This is not the first time widespread protests have been staged in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. In January 2023, locals and traders protested in the region in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) against heavy taxation laws, illegal land occupation, and load shedding imposed by the regime in the province.

Gilgit Baltistan is a Shia-majority region, which falls under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region and has been a victim of the divide-and-rule policy of the Pakistani establishment. The Army, ISI, and other stakeholders have always looked at the region in terms of its tactical strategy of keeping India at bay and pitting communities against each other to serve their own interests.