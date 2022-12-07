Massive Protests In Muzaffarabad After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘insults’ PoK PM

Citizens on Tuesday flooded the streets of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) protesting against Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for insulting their Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. They chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and revolted against Sharif's visit by torching the tires, setting vehicles ablaze and blocking the roads. People demanded an apology from Shehbaz Sharif for his behavior against their Prime Minister, according to the ANI news agency.

Shehbaz Sharif recorded insulting PoK PM Tanveer Ilyas

In what is being viewed as a disregard and the violation of the government protocols, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was recorded insulting PoK PM Tanveer Ilyas in a footage that was leaked. Shrif used the intimidating tone against the PoK premier as he attempted to correct him during his speech. "Pakistan Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif owes an apology to our Prime Minister and the people of Kashmir. If this is not done, we will block the region and protest on the roads," a protestor said, according to ANI. People in the pakistan occupied Kashmir have staged several such protests against the Pakistani government demanding support for their rights, but their demands have been ignored.

"What Pakistan's Prime Minister Shezbaz Sharif did to our Prime Minister is unacceptable. We have made immense contributions to the development of Pakistan. Our Prime Minister was prevented from speaking at the event. We shall punish the people of Kashmir in this manner because we partitioned our own country to build Pakistan," another protester was quoted as saying by the ANI.

PoK Activist based in the United Kingdom, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, demonstrated against the Pakista Premier reminding that thousands of villages were drowned to make room for the Mangla dam.Earlier protests were held in London and other parts of the United Kingdom outside the Pakistan High Commission demanding that Islamabad stops exploiting water resources in the region. Pakistan occupied Kashmir residents slammed Islamabad for the construction of the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power project in PoK that diverted the water flow and impacted the lives of the people of Muzaffarabad. "The Mangla dam victims, the families who were displaced, the Mangla dam affected, and their sacrifices were all forgotten by Pakistan's Prime Minister," PoK Activist based in the United Kingdom, Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, told ANI.

Furthermore the PoK activist noted, "When the Prime Minister of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir raised this question of why the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has failed to address Kashmir and thank Kashmir and the people of Kashmir who have given their most fertile land of this region for this dam, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, instead of talking to him or replying to his query instructed his guards to be rude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and they were very rude with him." Furthermore he added, "So, I think its time the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's ruling class also realise that there is no room for negotiation. The only way for PoJK is to wrest independence from Pakistan."