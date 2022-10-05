'Masterplan': Major Gaurav Arya Details Pakistan’s ‘Donkeys & Dogs’ Diplomacy

Struggling with economic turmoil in the country, a cash-strapped Pakistan has turned to the idea of exporting dogs and donkeys to China. The Pakistan government has claimed that Beijing has shown an interest in importing the four-legged creatures. This is supposedly because China uses donkey-hide in manufacturing traditional Chinese medicines, "eijao" or donkey-hide gelatin, which is obtained from the skin of a donkey. The medicine seemingly is traditionally used in China to nourish the blood and enhance the immune system.

Calling Pakistan’s bid to export dogs and donkeys to China a “masterplan”, Major Gaurav Arya revealed that such a plan was first introduced by Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Pakistan demands $800 million in assistance

Tearing into the bizarre situation of the nation that is often accused of sponsoring terrorism, Major Gaurav Arya highlighted the practice of Islamabad requesting financial aid from various countries, or for the previous loans to be wiped clean that the nations may have been offered earlier.

Speaking on the development of Pakistan requesting $800 million in assistance, Major Gaurav Arya further stated that Pakistan had already made such requests for financial aid from the UAE, the US, China, and the European Union.

Furthermore, Major Arya mentioned General Pervez Musharraf’s book- ‘In the Line of Fire: A Memoir’, stating that “the President and the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan holding two appointments actually sold 4,000 Pakistanis to the Americans, claiming that they were Al-Qaeda operatives.”

Pakistan’s donkey and dog diplomacy

Islamabad's Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was informed of the bizarre demand by China at a meeting chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on October 3. Subsequently, two senators from Pakistan, Abdul Qadir and Dinesh Kumar expressed optimism about the donkey and dog export, emphasising that China may be a major export market.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce of Pakistan agreed that such an export must be facilitated between the two nations as it would assist in building foreign exchange. Meanwhile, Senator Qadir informed the committee that the Chinese ambassador highlighted that the People’s Republic of China wants to export meat as the demand is high in the nation but the production has slumped in recent years.

Image: AP, Unsplash