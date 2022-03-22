MEA Reacts As Imran Khan Lauds India's Foreign Policy: 'Our Record Speaks For Itself'

In its first reaction to Pakistan PM Imran Khan praising the foreign policy of India, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed that the nation's record speaks for itself. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that Imran Khan was only one of the many leaders who had lauded the country's foreign policy initiatives. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain's unexpected praise comes at a juncture when he faces multiple odds to defeat the Pakistan opposition's no-confidence motion.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla remarked, "I mean to say that one person would be wrong. We have received praise from across the world for many of our foreign policy initiatives at the level of the Prime Minister. And I think our record speaks for itself."

Addressing a public gathering on March 20, Pakistan PM Imran Khan remarked, "My foreign policy should be for the betterment of my people. I laud our neighbour India for always adopting an independent foreign policy. Today, India has an alliance with the US as a part of the Quad. It describes itself as neutral. It is buying oil from Russia when sanctions have been imposed. Because India's policy is for the betterment of its people."

Contending that Pakistan can never have an independent foreign policy when PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif are in power, he added, "When these two dacoits were in power for 10 years, their policy was not for us. 400 drone attacks happened in Pakistan. Our women, children and other innocent people were killed. They didn't disapprove of this even once, they were hypocritical. They told the Americans that they can continue the drone attacks and the government released a statement saying that we oppose this. These hypocrites worship money."

Calibrated approach towards the Ukraine war

Imran Khan's remarks come in the wake of the fact that India has adopted a nuanced approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, India has not outrightly condemned Russia's aggression and abstained from resolutions tabled on the Ukraine war in the UNSC as well as the UNGA. However, PM Modi has spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions on aspects such as the safe evacuation of Indian nationals and cessation of violence. On March 7, the PM also suggested a direct conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin to assist in the attempts to broker peace.