Mehbooba Mufti Reacts To Political Crisis In Pakistan; 'want Democracy To Flourish There'

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti weighed in on the political crisis in Pakistan saying that she wanted 'democracy' to flourish there. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Monday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader said that since Pakistan is India's neighbor, she wanted democracy to flourish there.

J&K | Pakistan is our neighborhood and we want democracy to flourish there: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Pakistan political crisis pic.twitter.com/pusEW2gF4f — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Mufti has often invoked ire for batting for dialogue with Pakistan, even as the latter continues to attack civilians in J&K and unleash terror on Indian soil. On several occasions, the PDP chief has claimed that dialogue with Pakistan was the 'only way' to establish peace in Kashmir.

Addressing a worker’s convention in Ramban on the last day of her week-long tour of Jammu, the PDP chief had asked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee both visited Pakistan, but why do they (BJP) feel perturbed when we speak about it (holding dialogue with the neighboring country.”

Imran Khan ousted, Shehbaz Sharif new PM

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. Sharif received 174 votes in National Assembly, as opposed to PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi who got 0 votes. With his oath-taking likely in the next few hours, the new Pakistan PM had spoken to reporters on Monday about what his "first mission" would be after assuming the post. Arriving for the joint opposition meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said that his first goal would be to unite Pakistan, and end divisions.

On being asked the question, Shehbaz Sharif told Pakistan's, Samaa TV "Uniting the nation, ending the divisions." The leader went on to add that he was feeling the absence of his elder brother and ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, after losing the no-confidence motion, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee on Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly. All members of the assembly are submitting their resignations to the Speaker today, the outgoing Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced. PTI has also decided to boycott the elections for the new Pakistan PM in the National Assembly, scheduled today.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects a Prime Minister like this, it can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," ousted PM Imran Khan told reporters.