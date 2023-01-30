In yet another case of an attack on minorities in neighbouring Pakistan, an incident has been reported in the Sindh province where a member of the Sikh community received death threats by locals. The incident reportedly occurred in Jacobabad city in Sindh. Harish Singh was abused and heckled by allegedly members of the Muslim community.

The incident took place when Singh was picking up his daughters from school and was on the way back. His daughters were also on the receiving end of the death threats. Harish Singh said that his children were now afraid and were refusing to go to school.

A twitter user shared a video of Singh appealing to the local community to stand up for him and support him.

Jacobabad Sindh:

The resident of #Sikh Harish Singh Gurdwara says that I went to take my children to school and waited at the gate.I have come and I will take it away,on which they abused me and a Muslim threatened to kill me My daughters were very worried after hearing all this. pic.twitter.com/kUgIrKHZVr — Narain Das Bheel (@NarainDasBheel8) January 29, 2023

Hindus and Christians left on streets as authorities demolish their houses

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that authorities in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have demolished the houses of members of minority communities including Hindu and Christian families. The victims are said to have lived in the area for the past 70 years, and now authorities have forced them out, throwing their belongings on the streets. As many as five families have been forced to leave their homes after authorities demolished five houses in the Cantonment area of Rawalpindi on January 27.

Hindu families were forced to take shelter in a nearby temple, whereas Christian families and Shias were left on the streets without any shelter, ANI reported after speaking to victims. The report also suggests that this development came as victims' families tried to get a stay order from the court, but authorities forcefully demolished their houses.