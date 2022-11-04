'Mistrust In Establishment Grows': Imran Khan Assassination Attempt Sparks Protests In Pak

After Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister, Imran Khan, survived an assassination attempt with a gun firing on his convoy during a march in the eastern city of Wazirabad, his supporters have now flooded the streets, governmental offices in Islamabad, including the Core Commander House Peshawar, expressing outrage and angst. In the visuals shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), pro-Imran Khan demonstrators can be seen protesting in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressing anger at the attack plotted against the former premier of Pakistan.

"When non-political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening Imran Khan, the mistrust in the Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Corps Commander House Peshawar!" PTI tweeted.

When non political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening #ImranKhan, the mistrust in Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Core Commander House Peshawar! #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/mKOLkbnpYk — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

Khan's aides accuse PM Shehbaz Sharif, intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer of 'assassination attempt'

Earlier, Khan's aide Asad Umar claimed in a video statement said that the PTI chief thinks Pakistan's current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer "were behind the attack”. This led his supporters to come out on the streets in large numbers and protest against the ruling government. Khan's ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry also propelled similar claims, saying in a statement to agencies that the gun attack was a "well-planned assassination attempt.”

Imran Khan earlier on Thursday sustained a bullet injury on his leg after a gunman opened fire at him while he was leading a protest march to demand early elections in Pakistan. The gunfire sparked chaos at the rally. One person was killed, and at least five others were critically wounded. The motive for the attack is not yet officially known, but Khan's supporters and other Pakistani officials have condemned the attack, asserting that there is no place for resorting to violence in politics or protests. The 70-year-old former politician who was leading the march had meant to end it in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad but a gunman started firing live rounds of ammunition, hitting the ex-leader in the shin. He was rushed to a hospital in Lahore. He is reportedly out of danger and is undergoing treatment for the gunshot wound.