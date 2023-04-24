'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai': Pakistanis In Australia Laud PM Modi

Not only in India, but fans and followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also farther afield, and the recent incident that happened in Australia once again proves why PM Modi is the "world's most popular leader".

On April 23, the Vishwa Sabhawana event, an initiative of the NID Foundation, was organised at Bunjil Palace in Melbourne, Australia, and the event was attended by intellectuals, researchers, and Muslim leaders who not only praised the leadership of the Indian government but also said: "Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

"Modi hai toh mumkin hai," say Pakistani Muslims in Australia

While addressing the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who hailed from Lahore, he said: "What I can say personally from my side is that I've got a lot of Indian friends, and I've seen them now getting untited and doing many activities. We've been part of their activities as well. I think there is now outreach between Indian Muslims and Pakistani Muslims. We want to find more commonalities than differences. Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

He further said that PM Modi is making great efforts to unite Hindu and Muslim communities by bringing them together on one platform. He further said Modiji has the charisma where people following him regardless of their religious inclination, which is good." A representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community, Tahar Shakir, said: "We recently had an event where he had a new chapter of our university, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, in Mumbai’s Marol, and Modiji himself had come, and one of the things he said to us was that please don’t call with a lot of honorifics. I am a part of your household."

The PM inaugurated the campus in February. "We now have a good relationship and have enjoyed a really good time in the last nine years, and our community respects PM Modi. Our community will be there in Sydney to greet him when he arrives," he said.

Imtiaz Ahmed Naveed, an Ahmadiyya Muslim from NSW, Australia, also lauded PM Modi for trying to bring peace. "Whatever news I see, I feel that he is working very hard; he is bringing all religions to one platform, talking about their progress, and trying to bring peace. I think he’s trying his best," he said.

Philip James Huggins, Bishop of the Anglican Church of Australia, said that the Sadbhawna event had a spirit of friendship and love and praised PM Modi. "Well, not only is Prime Minister Modi going to the Vatican, but I see him doing his best in that regard. And I think the new arrangements of trade and of parliamentary democracy and visits of friendship and the increased migration to Australia from India are making our partnership and our friendship absolutely wonderful and very important in terms of civilised life on the planet," he said.

