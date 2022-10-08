Moody's Downgrades Pakistan's Local And Foreign Currency Rating To Caa1 After 7 Years

Popular credit rating company, Moody's Investors Service or Moody's has recently lowered Pakistan's local and foreign currency as well as senior unsecured debt ratings from B3 to Caa1. Furthermore, Moody's has even lowered the senior unsecured MTN program's rating from (P)B3 to (P)Caa1. The New York-based company said in a statement, “The outlook remains negative.”

According to the statement from Moody’s, in the aftermath of the disastrous floods that have struck the nation since June 2022, “the decision to downgrade the ratings to Caa1 is driven by increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks.” The statement read that the floods have significantly increased the requirement for social expenditure while also increasing Pakistan's liquidity and making external credit problems worse. Government revenue has also been negatively impacted.

Pakistan's credit situation will continue to be very poor in the coming years

Furthermore, the statement from Moody’s claimed that for the coming years, Pakistan's credit situation will continue to be very poor due to its long-standing issue with debt affordability. “The Caa1 rating reflects Moody's view that Pakistan will remain highly reliant on financing from multilateral partners and other official sector creditors to meet its debt payments, in the absence of access to market financing at affordable costs,” as per Moody’s.

Moody's anticipates that Pakistan's IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program would continue to exist and offer a pathway for financing from the IMF and other multilateral and bilateral partners in the foreseeable future.

The negative outlook takes into account the risks related to Pakistan's capacity to get the necessary funds to completely satisfy its needs in the coming years. The government has a difficult time implementing changes that would strengthen the nation's fiscal position and reduce liquidity constraints, including steps to raise income. This problem is made worse by increased social and political risks.

In addition to escalating Pakistan's requirement for foreign assistance, the devastating floodings have also increased the likelihood of a balance of payments crisis. Pakistan's inadequate institutions and governance make it more difficult to predict whether the nation will continue on a credible policy course that encourages more funding. “The negative outlook also captures risks that, should a debt restructuring be needed, it may extend to private sector creditors,” the statement added.

Besides this, after seven years, since March 2015, the country is now in the C-category due to the downgrade.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly disagreed with Moody's downgrade decision, claiming it was made unilaterally, was based on unreliable data, and did not accurately reflect the situation because of discrepancies and gaps in the available data. In the midst of a delay in a contract with the International Monetary Fund for an economic bailout, Moody's also cut Pakistan's outlook in June from stable to negative.

According to an ANI report, for the current fiscal year, Moody's predicted that the current account deficit would be 4.5–5% of GDP, somewhat more than the government had anticipated.

(Image: AP)