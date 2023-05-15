More Than 300 Suspects Arrested In Lahore's Jinnah House Attack For Looting, Vandalism

More than 300 people suspected of waging an attack on the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt, Pakistan, have been apprehended by the Lahore Police. According to Dawn, 340 suspects face allegations of looting items, misbehaving with the commander's kins, and setting the property ablaze.

While law enforcement officials seem to refrain from shedding light on the arrests, sources familiar with the matter have said that police have also arrested the key suspect who stole the Corps Commander's uniform and even tried it on. The suspects were identified via CCTV footage and other video clips.

3,186 PTI workers arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

In addition to that, the Punjab Police's Special Branch has recognised 62 suspects who partook in attacks on private infrastructure, police vehicles, and sensitive installations. The miscreants could face charges such as terrorism. According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Police, 292 more suspects have been apprehended across the province, bringing the total number of arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the region to 3,186.

Since May 9, several party leaders and supporters have been arrested for rioting in the aftermath of party chief Imran Khan's arrest. A report shared by the branch reveals that a whopping 742 clips of violent incidents have surfaced from all around Punjab. Out of the 62 suspects, 29 are from Lahore, 20 are from Faisalabad, nine are from Rawalpindi, and four are from Sialkot.

دو روز قبل میری رہائش گاہ اور جناح ہاوس سیالکوٹ میں پولیس حملے کے دوران قائداعظم کی سینکڑوں تصاویر کو بھی توڑ دیا گیا،یہ تصاویر قایداعظم کی محبت میں جناح ہاوس گیلری میں سجائی گئی تھیں جنہیں ملک بھر کی لائبریریوں سے یادگار کے طور پر اکٹھا کیا گیا تھا، پولیس کے جوانوں نے بانی… pic.twitter.com/fsD0ZvurTK — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 14, 2023

On the other hand, PTI leaders have accused authorities of storming their residences. Senior leader Usman Dar said in a statement issued on Sunday that historical pictures of Quaid-i-Azam and Fatima Jinnah in Sialkot's Jinnah house were destroyed during a police raid.