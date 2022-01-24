Moscow, Islamabad In Talks For Russian Prez Putin's Maiden Visit To Pakistan: Report

Islamabad and Moscow are in talks to finalise the plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s maiden visit to Pakistan this year, officials familiar with the development told The Express Tribute. Putin’s visit to Islamabad was being discussed by the two sides for the last two years, however, it could not be materialised because of a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, during his visit, Putin is expected to announce “big-ticket projects” and other initiatives with Pakistan, the media outlet reported.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has already extended a formal invitation to Vladimir Putin and he even reiterated the invitation to the Russian leader during his telephonic conversation last month. Putin, on the other hand, had stated that he wanted to undertake the visit to Pakistan when he had “something big to sell”. It is to mention that Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin are also expected to meet in Bejing next month on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline project

Meanwhile, last year, Pakistan and Russia had signed an agreement for the construction of a 1,100km gas pipeline from Port Qasim in Karachi to Lahore. With the signing of the gas pipeline deal, the prospects of Putin visiting Pakistan have now brightened significantly. According to reports, Islamabad is keen that President Putin inaugurates the groundbreaking of the multi-billion dollar gas pipeline project, which might kick off later this year.

Express Tribune stated that the Pakistan Steam Gas Pipeline project is a flagship project that Moscow and Islamabad intend to undertake and enter into a new era of bilateral ties. The project not only had economic but strategic significance for Pakistan, the media outlet report added citing officials familiar with the development. Further, it also said that Pakistan wanted to broaden ties with Russia as part of its efforts to diversify its foreign policy options.

