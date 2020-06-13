MQM Leader Altaf Hussain Demands Separate 'Sindhudesh'; Urges Sindhis, Mohajir To Unite

On the occasion of the 42nd foundation day of All Pakistan Muttahida Quami Movement, MQM founder Altaf Hussain has raised the demand for a separate independent and sovereign state called 'Sindhudesh' for Mohajirs and Sindhis.

In his address which was telecast live on social media across the world including Pakistan, he spoke at lengths about extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and other human rights violations, injustices and brutalities against Mohajirs, Sindhis and Baloch under the Pakistan government, Armed forced and law enforcement.

The people of Sindh have demanded to the Secretary-General of the United Nations that they want a peaceful separation of Sindh from Pakistan, Hussain said in his address while adding that the province has been occupied by the "Punjabi Army".

Call for Sindhudesh

"We want to get rid of the Punjabi Army, we want Sindh as an independent and sovereign state on the world map. We want Sindhudesh, We want justice," said Hussain in his address.

"We are facing injustice and victimisation by the state which treats us as second-class citizens because they do not consider or recognise us as Pakistani," said the MQM leader.

Altaf Hussain claimed that since the Pakistan Army and other state institutions did not consider Mohajirs as Pakistanis, Mojajirs do not want to live with Pakistan. "We want our due rights, honour and dignity," he added.

He called for the unification of the Sindhis and Mohajirs to rise for a combined effort towards the peaceful struggle in the liberation of Sindh. Hussain appealed to the people, especially the youth, to follow him if they consider him as their leader. "Both Sindhis and Mohajirs are the sons of Sindh. Time is passing quickly. Do not let the sanctity of Sindh be sacrificed, no matter how many lives are lost," he further said.

Sindhis and Mohajirs are the two large ethnic communities living in Sindh province which is the third largest of the four provinces of Pakistan. Mohajir nationhood has always been denied, in contrast to that of other nationalities (Punjabis, Baluchis, Pathans and Sindhis).

Speaking over the idea of 'Sindhudesh', Altaf Hussain said that its constitution would be that of a welfare state in which religion would be a matter of personal choice for the citizens with no victimisation or oppression and equal rights for women.

