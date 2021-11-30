MQM Leader Says Demolition In Karachi Is Only A Pre-planned Scheme To Make It China's Town

Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that properties of Mohajirs in Karachi are being demolished to make room for China to convert Karachi into a remote Satellite colony of Punjab, also to accommodate China in the region, reported the news agency, ANI. Reportedly, the government of Pakistan has entered into an agreement with China in this regard. According to the agreement, the Pakistan military would help China in demolishing buildings in Karachi for new construction, and Karachi will become a satellite state of Punjab like Hong Kong.

Pakistan to help China demolish Karachi buildings to become a satellite state of Punjab

Altaf Hussain made the revelation in his telephonic address to the Mohajir nation. The MQM founder strongly condemned the Supreme Court's orders for the demolition of the Nasla Tower, a residential project in Karachi. The demolition of properties of Mohajirs in Karachi on the country's apex court judge on Pakistan military's orders is a sheer manifest of economic carnage of Mohajirs.

Hussain in his conversation said that the demolition of settlements in Karachi was earlier ordered by the ex-Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar. After demolishing thousands of houses, shops, and markets in Gujar Nala, Railway Colony, Moosa Colony, Gharibabad, Orangi Town, Garden, Empress Market, Allah Din Park, and several other areas in Karachi, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad ordered to eliminate a multi-storey residential building in Karachi, the Nasla tower.

Residents of the areas who legally bought the apartments with NOC for their children are being evicted and the Nasla Tower is being demolished. Reportedly, none of the people who built the tower were asked. He stated that both Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad were oppressors. According to ANI, he commented, "Their heinous crimes are enough to sentence them to death by hanging for many days." He added that the widespread demolition in Karachi on orders of sitting judges at the behest of the demonic military of Pakistan, is a pre-planned scheme to accommodate China, which in return would convert Karachi into a satellite colony of Punjab.

The Pakistan government has agreed with China to keep Punjab in the image of Pakistan and with it to make Karachi, the capital of Sindh, a satellite state of Punjab. He said that this is the Supreme Court's double standard, it is demolishing the Nasla Tower of Karachi but it regularised the illegal Grand Hyatt Tower of Islamabad because it had flats of military generals, judges of the Supreme Court, and other influential elites.

Former Chief Justice of SC Saqib Nisar had regularised the illegal occupation of Bani Gala by the present Prime Minister Imran Khan with a small fine. He said that citizens' houses were being demolished but commercial plazas, wedding halls, cinemas, and other business centres on the lands allotted for military purposes remained intact. The SC did not allow to demolish. Hussain said that the SC's Karachi registry which has been declaring the settlements of Karachi as illegal is constructed on the occupied sewage drain itself.

He strongly condemned the arson attacks on Karachi's Cooperative Market, Victoria Market, and Mobile Market. He said that hundreds of shops were set ablaze and such incidents of arson were part of a conspiracy. He highlighted the irony is that the most corrupt former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had shamelessly held another most corrupt - the current Pakistan PM Imran Khan - as the most pious man. He also condemned the anti-Karachi local body law passed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) provincial government in Sindh and stated that they will liberate the land of Sindh.

Image: Facebook/@gaaltaf.bhai