MQM-P Dumps PTI Alliance; Opp'n Eyes 2 More PTI Allies To Evict PM Imran Khan From Power

Adding to the woes of Pakistan’s ruling party PTI and PM Imran Khan, who is counting his days in power, one of their allies -MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan) left the hand of the ruling alliance amid the emerging no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Just a day after the conclusion of the OIC meeting, MQM-P on Thursday, formally withdrew their support and took out seven of their MNAs (Members of National Assembly) from the alliance.

MQM-P dumps PTI alliance to support the no-confidence motion against PM Khan

The announcement has escalated worries of the ruling alliance, fearing the fall of their government midterm as allies continue to desert them. Joining the opposition faction in a bid to expel Imran Khan as the Prime Minister over growing rage among citizens, the MQM-P has earlier hinted over breaking ties with PTI.

This came after, Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday claimed that MQM-P is set to exit the PTI-led coalition government. Addressing a press conference alongside MQM-P convenor Khalil Maqbool Siddiqui in Karachi, Rehman asserted that the party will make a formal announcement soon.

MQM-P’s exit will now trigger the support to the no-confidence motion in Pakistan. With the conclusion of the OIC meeting, the opposition parties are now further strengthening their agenda to topple the government. Now, the fate of Imran Khan’s government lies in the hands of allies- BAP (5 seats) and PML(Q) (5 seats).

The probability of the change in the Pakistani government is very high as at least 13 MNAs of the ruling party itself have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning and are likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

Beginning of the fall of Imran Khan’s government?

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival is dependent on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. Amid the political turmoil, PTI has made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government.

(Image: AP)