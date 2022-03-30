MQM-P Shatters Imran Khan's Hopes; Dumps PTI Alliance To Support Pakistan Opposition

History awaits to repeat itself in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan's government heads toward a dismissal before completing its term. Before the final showdown on April 3's voting in the national assembly, in a massive blow to PTI, another ally in the ruling government has quit PM Imran Khan’s federal cabinet and signed an agreement with the opposition.

Quashing Imran Khan’s diminished hope to save his government ahead of the no-confidence motion, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has officially tendered their departure from the government and signed an agreement with the joint opposition regarding the no-trust motion, as per local media reports.

With MQM’s shift towards the opposition, their 7 MNAs will be bidding support against the ruling government. After this, the total tally in support of the opposition will rise to 177, (5 more than the half-way mark- 172), while the PTI-led alliance will be left at 164. Earlier, one PML(Q) MNA had also deserted Imran's alliance.

Opposition's seats as MQM-P dumps PTI:

Tally: (172 votes required to win no-trust motion)

PML(N) - 84 PPP - 56 MMA - 15 BNP-M - 4 ANP - 1 JWP - 1 PML(Q) - 1 Independents - 3 MQM - 7 BAP - 3

Imran Khan trust vote

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. While PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, it has secured the support of 4 PML(Q), 3 GDA, 1 BAP and 1 AML MPs, taking the total tally of the ruling coalition to 164.

The probability of the change in the Pakistani government is very high as at least 13 MNAs of the ruling party itself have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning and are likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

If MQM-P indeed parts ways with PTI, the Imran Khan-led government will lose its majority in Pakistan's National Assembly even without counting the votes of the rebel MPs of the ruling party. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan.

Image: Republic World/ AP