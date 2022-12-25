Multiple Blasts Reported In Pakistan's Balochistan Province; At Least 5 Dead

At least five people were killed and 10 others were wounded in multiple blasts in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday, December 25. Earlier in the day, four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Quetta.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that five Army personnel were killed in the incident after an IED exploded during a clearance operation in the Kahan area.

The ISPR said that a search operation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators. "Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives," it said.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo told the police chief to make security arrangements in the city more effective.

Pakistan has faced several terrorist attacks in the past weeks. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tehreek-e-Taliab Pakistan (TTP) seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's compound.

TTP is allied with the Afghanistan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan last year. The radical outfit has stepped up attacks after it called off its ceasefire with the Pakistan government in late November.

Image: ANI