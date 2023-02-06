Musharraf To Be Buried In Karachi's Army Cantonment Area: All Arrangements Completed

All arrangements have been completed in the Army cantonment area here for the burial of Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf after sunset prayers on Monday as a special flight from Dubai is expected to bring his mortal remains, officials said.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old retired general, who had been in the UAE since 2016 on self-exile, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Official and family sources said that Musharraf's body will be flown back to Karachi via a special flight of the UAE Air Force or a chartered flight cleared by the Emirates government.

"No time is yet set for the arrival of the body but arrangements have been completed at the Malir Cantt where he will be buried at Karachi's Old Army Graveyard. The funeral prayers will take place at the Gulmohar Polo Ground in Malir Cantt," one source said.

The former military ruler's body was scheduled to reach Karachi airport on Monday afternoon but delay in availability of a aircraft and some other documentation and NoCs procedures between Pakistan's mission in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan government has delayed the transportation of Musharraf’s mortal remains.

His wife Saba, son Bilal and his daughter will accompany the body to Karachi.

Musharraf's mother was buried in Dubai while his father was laid to rest in Karachi.

A Foreign Office official said that the Pakistan mission in UAE was in touch with Musharraf’s family and facilitating them in every way.

"Our missions in UAE are in contact with his family," the official said.

Musharraf, who seized power after a bloodless military coup in October 1999 and ousted the elected government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ruled Pakistan till 2008 as chief executive and President.

The former president and army chief was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family.

The Information Secretary of the All Pakistan Muslim League, which Musharraf formed after taking retirement, said the family had confirmed that Musharraf’s body would be brought to Karachi on Monday through a special plane.

"All arrangements have now been completed," Tahir Hussain said.

He said there was still some doubt that the burial could be delayed till Tuesday but all arrangements for the funeral were completed at Malir Cantt.

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and migrated to Pakistan after Partition in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)