'Pakistan A Nation Based On Lies,' Says Ex-J&K DGP As It Ducks Questions On Dawood, Hafiz

After Pakistan’s visiting delegation was confronted with questions on UN-designated terrorists at the 90th Interpol General Assembly on Tuesday, October 18, Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid spoke to Republic Media Network regarding Pakistan choosing to stay mum on the whereabouts of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, both of whom are well known to be harboured by Pakistan in comfort.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said, “What can you expect from a country which is based on lies? The nation’s actions are based on lies. Pakistan has been spreading lies. The nation teaches its people that they have won 65-71 wars against India. The country which had more than 90,000 people surrender to India, has different stories to tell people.” “So, the nation is based on lies. Such a nation should not be a part of Interpol. The entire world knows that Dawood Ibrahim is living in Pakistan. Nothing is hidden in today’s tech-driven world. Pakistan never accepted it and has been denying it,” Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid asserted.

Pakistan's delegation remains mum on the whereabouts of Dawood Ibrahim

After having heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi raise the issues of terrorism, online radicalisation and narco-terror before the historic Interpol assembly, the Pakistani delegation was confronted by reporters.

When asked about the whereabouts of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, carrying on with its usual tactic, Pakistan's delegation chose to stay mum.

The reporter asked, "Will the process of extradition be facilitated, will you hand over Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to India? They are the most wanted." The delegation said, "No Questions, please."

