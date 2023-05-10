Widespread protests in Pakistan sparked by former Premier Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday will continue to rage, according to Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the erstwhile foreign minister. Qureshi, who is the vice chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged people to take to the streets and display their disapproval over the arrest.

In a video message issued shortly after Khan was apprehended, Qureshi said that the demonstrations must continue, but it is important to conduct them in a peaceful way. He also denounced the arrest, claiming that it was more of an abduction by law enforcement officials.

“Detention of Imran Khan is fascism and it is condemnable to attack the Islamabad High Court during biometrics and injure lawyers,” he said.

“There is a lot of anger in the entire nation against the abduction and torture of the PTI chairman and the PTI will register its strong protest without taking the law into its own hands. We will fight this battle through political and legal means for the safe recovery and release of the chairman,” he added.

People across Pakistan deeply concerned, says Qureshi after Khan's arrest

Reiterating the importance of peaceful protests, the PTI vice-chairman said: “We are turning all these things into peaceful unity rallies. I appeal to all organisations to continue their preparations. All workers should remain peaceful and determined. We will win this war morally and politically."

Following Khan's arrest, Qureshi summoned a meeting within the committee and appealed to the Islamabad High Court's chief justice to release an order for the PTI chief's quick release and appearance in court. He also noted that people across Pakistan were deeply concerned about the former PM's safety and security, according to The News International.