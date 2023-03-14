Nawaz Sharif Calls PTI Chief Imran Khan 'coward', Slams 'had He Been Brave...'

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has called Imran Khan a coward and said that if he had been brave, he would have faced arrest by now.

Responding to the question asked about Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Sharif said, "This is not even a matter of question. His bail has been cancelled and he will have to go to jail. So, the honour would have been in presenting himself before the law. But, only brave people do this and he is not brave, he is a coward."

Nawaz Sharif is presently residing in London

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Raza has hit out at Nawaz Sharif for his 'coward' comment on Twitter by saying, "Look who is talking about bravery and honor, a fugitive who has been running away in London for around four years under the pretext of illness."

Raza even dedicated a poem, while responding to Sharif's comment, and said, "Here's a poem for you: Akbar heard this from the people of honor, If you want to live in disgrace, it is better to flee to London."

On the other hand, the Islamabad Police is struggling with the PTI supporters in an effort to arrest Imran Khan in a case for threatening woman judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a public gathering in August last year.

As per reports, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against PTI Chief Khan on Monday for his continuous absence from the hearing of the case.