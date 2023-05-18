Nawaz Sharif Asked Pak Army To Curb Terror Activity Against India: Imran Khan's Big Claim

"When Nawaz Sharif (former Pakistan PM) wanted to get close to the Indian & Israeli lobby, he asked the Pakistan Army to curb terror incidents and turn off the terror tap against India," ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan claimed in a video address his party PTI tweeted.

The claim has exposed the Pakistan Army and its active connection with terror groups that aim to create unrest within the Indian subcontinent. Imran Khan, being a former de-facto head of state of Pakistan made the claim, and hence admitted the Pakistan army's role in sponsoring terrorism while also highlighting his political rival Nawaz Sharif.

آج کچھ دیر قبل قوم سے کیا گیا میرا مکمل خطاب!



پاکستان تحریک انصاف ہمیشہ سے ایک پرامن اور جمہوری جماعت ہے۔ میں نے کئی ایک واقعات کا حوالہ دیا ہے جن سے ظاہر ہوتا ہے کہ ہم نے تصادم کی راہ روکنے کیلئےمسلسل صبر و ضبط کا مظاہرہ کرتے ہوئے بار بار پرامن راستے کا انتخاب کیا اگرچہ مجھے… pic.twitter.com/UTvIpUuthq — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 17, 2023

In the video address, Khan urged that the "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has always been a peaceful and democratic party. I have cited a number of incidents which show that we have repeatedly chosen the peaceful path, showing constant patience to avoid confrontation, even though it may cost me and my party politically."

Khan demanded that the authorities conduct a transparent investigation into any attack on government buildings and residences of the Pakistan Army, saying, "I believe that all this is a well-thought-out plan to trap Tehreek-e-Insaf."

He also highlighted the centre's claim that 'terrorists' were hiding at Khan's residence in Lahore. He said, "At the same time, I ask the police to come to my residence with regular search warrants and arrest the alleged terrorists (according to them) who are hiding here instead of forcing their way in and creating chaos."

Imran Khan's residence besieged

The home of Imran Khan in Pakistan remained surrounded by the police as the 24-hour deadline, which required the former prime minister to surrender suspects allegedly taking refuge inside, expired on Thursday.

This ongoing police presence and the authorities' insistence on obtaining the suspects, who are sought for their involvement in violent protests following Khan's recent arrest, have generated frustration among the former premier's numerous supporters and heightened concerns of potential confrontations between them and the security forces.

Following Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case, his supporters engaged in acts of vandalism targeting public property and military installations last week. In the ensuing days, clashes between the protestors and the police resulted in the loss of at least 10 lives throughout the country. The violence only subsided when Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan's release.

Over the weekend, the prominent opposition leader was released from custody and returned to his residence in an affluent area of Lahore, the second largest city in Pakistan and the capital of the Punjab region. Alongside private guards, several of his supporters have been staying at his home. On Wednesday, the police surrounded the premises, demanding the surrender of 40 suspects.