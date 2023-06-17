Nawaz Sharif To Become Pakistan's PM? Shehbaz Urges Brother To Return From London

In a surprising turn of events, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, to return to Pakistan from his self-imposed exile in London. The plea came during a central general council meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), where Shehbaz was re-elected as the party's president, the Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistani media, Shehbaz expressed his desire for Nawaz Sharif to lead the party's election campaign and potentially become the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the fourth time.

Addressing the party members, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the significance of Nawaz's return, stating that the party needed his leadership. He also emphasised that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz required young and dynamic leadership, praising the former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her hard work. “You will see that the map of politics will change when Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan," PM Shehbaz said.

The Pak PM's request for Nawaz's return was accompanied by a promise that he would willingly hand over the PML-N's presidency to his elder brother once he was back in Pakistan. "The election commission’s sword was hanging which is why this meeting was held,” the prime minister added.

Nawaz to return to Pakistan?

Amid political turmoil and various challenges faced by Pakistan, including rising inflation and economic concerns, the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is increasingly united in their belief that the party needs the return of Nawaz Sharif ahead of the upcoming polls.

Nawaz, who was serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore due to the Al-Azizia corruption case, was allowed a four-week reprieve by the high court to travel to London for medical treatment. His departure was accompanied by an undertaking submitted by his younger brother and current Prime Minister, Shehbaz, to the Lahore High Court. The undertaking assured that Nawaz Sharif would return within four weeks or upon doctor certification that he had regained his health and was fit to return to Pakistan. However, the repeated delays in his return have led to growing suspicions regarding the true reasons behind his extended stay in London.

It is worth noting that Nawaz Sharif's passport expired in February 2021. However, a fresh passport was issued to him by the government led by his brother Shehbaz Sharif in April of the same year. In August 2021, Nawaz Sharif filed an appeal with the British Immigration Tribunal after the Home Department refused to grant him further extension on medical grounds. As per the legal process, Nawaz Sharif can remain in the UK until the tribunal issues its decision regarding his plea to extend his stay in the country.

Earlier in April, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Nawaz Sharif would return from London as soon as the electoral preparations for the general elections begin.

(With inputs from agencies)