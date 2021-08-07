Nawaz Sharif To Stay In London Until 'full Recovery', Says Brother Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has dismissed the possibility of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returning to the country until his “full recovery.” As per reports, Shahbaz has laid emphasis on the fact that his brother can legally stay in the UK until the British immigration tribunal decides to appeal against UK Home Office’s refusal to extend his visa. The 71-year-old is convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan and since November 2019, he has been living in London after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

However, the reports have also stated that the application of former Pakistan PM for visa extension has been turned down by the British Home Office with the right to appeal. The Dawn newspaper also reported that in a statement on Friday, August 6, PML-N president Shehbaz, the opposition leader in the National Assembly said that the Imran Khan-led government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave Pakistan for treatment based on the reports of the government’s own medical board.

"It is inhuman to do politics on the health of a three-time premier. The government machinery is bent upon defaming Sharif for its politics, which is earning a bad name to the country," he said as per PTI. Regarding his elder brother’s return to the country, he said, “Nawaz Sharif will only return to Pakistan when he fully recovers and doctors in London allow him to travel (back to the country)." He also said that he could stay in London till the decision is made on his appeal regarding visa extension. The appeal was filed on Thursday, August 5.

Maryam Nawaz on father’s visa issue

PML-N Vice President and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Twitter that the visa issue of her father revealed how he was on the nerves of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran khan’s government members. She said, “This fake government has accepted its defeat from Nawaz Sharif who is the present and future of Pakistan. By targeting a towering personality, the stature of a pygmy cannot be elevated.” Meanwhile, as per PTI, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters, “This is a routine procedure for anyone who seeks to extend their stay in the UK and Sharif has the right to an appeal in the Immigration Tribunal.”

IMAGE: PTI

