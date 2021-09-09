Nawaz Sharif Will Return To Pakistan In 2021 & Assume PM's Office For 4th Term, Says PML-N

Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan in 2021 and determined to assume the Prime Minister office for a fourth term, stated Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif to media outside the National Accountability Bureau office in Lahore. Citing reasons for his return, Latif said that the party supremo is coming back 'to lead the nation himself'.

"Nawaz Sharif cannot stay abroad after seeing Pakistanis stuck in a crisis. Even if (his) treatment is not complete, he is definitely coming to make up for the treatment being meted out to the nation," Latif said to local mediapersons.

Latif said there was another 'solution' to his disqualification which ended his government and caused the crisis that Pakistan is stuck in for the last three years' would 'plead' with the former Prime Minister to return.

"Since he (Nawaz Sharif) was the only one who could take the country out of the crisis," Latif stated indicating at the turbulence under PM Imran Khan regime.

UK rejects ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visa application

In a big blow to the ex-Pakistan PM, the UK government rejected the application seeking an extension of his visa on medical grounds. After the UK Home Office informed him of this decision, he filed an appeal in the British Immigration Tribunal. Thus, he can continue to stay in the country as long as the verdict of the tribunal is pending. Earlier in February 2021, the passport of the PML(N) supremo, who has been staying in London since November 19, 2019, after he was allowed to leave the country, for "medical treatment", expired.

With regards to Sharif's conviction, which forced him to flee Pakistan, Latif justified by saying that conditions in Pakistan have been moving towards a situation where 'those who let him leave are not only regretting it but are helpless'.

"If there is a well-wisher of Pakistan, he can see that the country's problems will not go away without Nawaz Sharif," he claimed.

Nawaz Sharif's conviction and departure to London

A three-time PM, Nawaz Sharif was forced to resign in July 2017 after the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified him in its Panama Papers verdict. Just a few days before the 2018 elections, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy, were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference case and sentenced to 10 years and 7 years in prison respectively. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentence and granted them bail in September 2018.

A few months later, the accountability court convicted the PML(N) supremo in the Al- Azizia Steel Mills Company and Hill Metal Establishment references and awarded him 7 years imprisonment besides a hefty fine. Languishing in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail since December 2018, his health started deteriorating. In October 2019, he had to be rushed to the Services Hospital in the city as his platelet count dropped to a critically low level. The Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad in November to seek further treatment as his condition remained serious. A medical report submitted to Lahore High Court in August 2021 stated that Nawaz 'cannot return as doctors in the UK have not yet allowed him air travel'.

In fact, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has refused to renew the former PM's passport until he appears in court. At the same time, it clarified that he will be issued an emergency travel document if he seeks to return to Pakistan. In another setback to Sharif, the Islamabad HC dismissed his appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references for being fugitive from the law.