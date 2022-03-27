Nawaz Sharif Woos Imran Khan's Ally, Accepts PML-Q’s Condition For Punjab CM Slot

In a significant political development in Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) over the Punjab Chief Minister slot. The proposal, which was earlier rejected, has now been accepted to get the support of the government ally on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported citing sources on Sunday. The position of the Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.

Meanwhile, a meeting is expected to be held between PML-N to meet PML-Q at 7 PM PST today. It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition in Punjab is planning to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar. Sources have also reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will skip the crucial meeting. His delegation is expected to convey the message on his behalf. The meeting has been called at the residence of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. It holds significance given that PML-Q is holding parallel talks with its ally PTI as well.

Imran Khan holds mega rally in Islamabad

Notably, the Opposition has united to table a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led administration, claiming that they are confident of getting support from over 172 members in the 342-member National Assembly. With major allies of Khan breaking ties, two dozen PTI members of parliament revolting, and the powerful Army refusing to step in, the political future of Imran Khan seems bleak.

In a last-ditch attempt, the Pakistan PM issued a message to his supporters, calling a rally in Islamabad rally which he dubbed as the “biggest” rally in history. Khan has asked all supporters to leave their houses on time and be present at the venue.

“Today is a battle for Pakistan.… and not for PTI; it’s a battle for the future of our nation,” PM Khan said in the audio message.

Reports also claim that PTI members are being given self-defence training ahead of the mega rally. Amid the looming no-confidence motion, speculations have arisen over his possible resignation or the appointment of a new Army Chief- an announcement which is expected at the rally. Meanwhile, Pakistan EC has reportedly launched a probe on irregularities seen in the financial accounts linked to PTI.