Nawaz Sharif's London Office Attacked Amid Constitutional Crisis In Pakistan; 4 Arrested

A day after the alleged attack on Nawaz Sharif's bodyguard nearby his United Kingdom residence, another clash ensued the following day after an alleged scuffle that broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) workers outside his residence in London. Sources informed that around 15-20 supporters resorted to physical assault amid an unprecedented political crisis in Pakistan.

As per sources, the group attacked each other after a verbal spat erupted between both sides and due to which three persons have reportedly sustained injuries. Local Police have so far made four arrests in connection with the attack on Nawaz Sharif's London office. Also, sources informed that police have arrested two attackers and two PML-N activists.

Pakistan's political crisis leads to assault & attacks aimed at Nawaz Sharif in London

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, one half of the crowd with their vehicles sporting the Imran Khan-led PTI flag. The attack comes to the fore after Khan, during PTI's mega rally, mentioned the element of 'foreign conspiracy' in ousting his government via a no-confidence motion. Similarly, Pakistan's newly-inducted Law Minister Fawad Chaudhary had called the no-confidence motion a "conspiracy to colonise the country", claimed that Nawaz Sharif was behind the conspiracy, and even dragged India by saying that the meeting of the former Pakistan Prime Minister with India was 'no hidden truth'.

PTI activists attempted to attack Nawaz Sharif in London: Sources

On April 3, one resident of the UK, Shayan Ali took to Twitter to share visuals of clashes outside Sharif's residence in London. While he maintains he was attacked by Sharif's bodyguards after he attempted to contact Sharif in the middle of a road, the bodyguard reported that he sustained minor injuries in the clash. Sharif's men held that the alleged PTI activist tried to attack Sharif and Scotland Yard authorities have even registered a complaint against Ali.

Dear @BorisJohnson, I am a British born teenager (16 years old) and I was attacked by Nawaz Sharif’s goons. TAKE ACTION NOW! THIS MAN IS ACTING LIKE A MAFIA GODFATHER IN THE UK TOO! pic.twitter.com/mQniZLcZly — Shayan Ali (@ShayanA2307) April 2, 2022

The daughter of the PML(N) supremo, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter to share, "Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement & sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared.