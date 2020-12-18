Nawaz Sharif's Party Shares PM Modi's Recent Letter Condoling Ex-Pak PM's Mother's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter to former multiple-time Pakistan Prime Minister and ailing Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-Nawaz) chief Nawaz Sharif last month, extending heartfelt condolences over the latter's mother's death. PM Modi recalled his interaction with Sharif's mother in 2015 and said that Begum Shamim Akhtar's simplicity and warmth were "indeed very touching".

In the letter dated November 27, which was released by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences" to Sharif over his mother's death on November 22.

PM Modi condoles death of Sharif's mother

The letter was forwarded to Sharif's daughter and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week with a request to be conveyed to her father, who has been residing in London since last year, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

"Dear Mian Sahib, I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother Begum Shamim Akhtar on November 22 in London. My heartfelt condolences are with you in this hour of intense grief," PM Modi wrote. The Prime Minister recalled his interaction with Sharif's mother during his brief surprise visit to Lahore in 2015, saying, "Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching."

"In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

Modi’s letter of condolence to @NawazSharifMNS on the passing away of his mother. pic.twitter.com/B0be9J1A4j — Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) December 17, 2020

In a separate letter sent to Maryam on December 11 at her Lahore residence, Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia requested her to convey the condolence message to Nawaz in London, the paper said.

READ | Nitish Kumar's JDU plans 75-seat West Bengal election entry; asks BJP to consider alliance

READ | China's surveillance of Uighurs' relatives abroad exposed in attempt to gag Sweden settler

Sharif, the three-time former Prime Minister who has come to be entangled in a number of corruption cases allegedly due to machinations of the Pakistani deep state, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treating the heart disease and an immune system disorder. Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar died in Britain on November 22. Her body was later flown to Pakistan and she was buried at the family's Jati Umra estate in Lahore.

In December 2015, PM Modi had paid a brief surprise visit to Lahore on his way back to India from Afghanistan. He was received by Sharif and both leaders had flown to Raiwind from Lahore airport in a helicopter. PM Modi then briefly attended Sharif's grand daughter's wedding ceremony at his residence and held a brief meeting with his Pakistani counterpart at the time before departing for New Delhi. This was the first time an Indian Prime Minister visited Pakistan in more than a decade.

READ | 'PM worried': Karnataka CM on shocking & damaging violence at Winstron iPhone mfg plant

READ | Manchester United boss regrets going 'overboard', apologises to his Sheffield counterpart

(With PTI inputs)