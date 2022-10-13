In a shocking incident, at least 18 people including children and women burnt alive in Pakistan's Nooriabad after a bus carrying flood victims caught fire on Wednesday late at night. According to the local media reports, the incident occurred near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, when the vehicle carrying the flood victims caught fire, leaving nearly scores of people killed in the tragic accident. Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem told Dawn that at least 18 bodies were retrieved from the coach, of which eight were children.

A fault in the air-conditioning system caught fire in the bus, says official

"They belonged to the Mughairi community and were returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi," said Thaheem.

Further, the officer maintained that the fire was caused by a fault in the air-conditioning system of the coach, and added those who received severe burn injuries have been moved to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who left for Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), condoled the death and assured an investigation into the matter.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the bus fire incident on the Super Highway near Nooriabad. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant the people who died in this accident a place in His mercy, grant patience to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured," he said on a microblogging site. It is worth mentioning deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles. According to local media reports, earlier in July of last year, a jam-packed bus carrying mostly labourers travelling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan, killing at least 33 people.

Image: Republic World/AP