Nervous Imran Khan Attacks Rebels, Opposition; 'MNAs Are Being Bought & Sold Like Donkeys'

In what was Imran Khan's third address in three days, the Pakistan Prime Minister once again resorted to playing the religion card on Saturday. A day before the no-confidence vote, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief cited the period of 622-32 AD and claimed that the entire world underwent a transformation because of one man- Prophet Muhammad. Calling it history and not mythology, the cricketer-turned-politician called the period, the time of 'inquilab'.

Coming to the present political front of Pakistan, which he claimed to have started around 25 years ago, he said, "Today, is the time when its future will be decided. Where the nation will go from hereon, will be decided." He added, "Youth, you have to decide this. Allah orders you to stay put with the right and against the wrong. But if you stay neutral, thinking that the present situation does not concern you, then let me tell you you are siding with the wrong."

Imran Khan cites Rumi to convince people to side with him

Imran Khan, in his address, also cited Persian poet Rumi to get the people of Pakistan to side with him. "As always I will cite Rumi, who said a community reaches its doom when its people forget the difference between right and wrong, the Pakistan Prime Minister claimed, adding, "The Members of the National Assembly are today being bought and sold at minimal prices like donkeys by some on the direction of foreign powers as part of a massive conspiracy. Do you think this is right...I leave it on you to decide whether it's right or wrong."

"Decide, don't keep quiet. Raise your voice, not for me but for yourself. This is your nation, you will have to fight for it," the PTI chief further said, highlighting that if the no-confidence motion is passed against him it will send a message throughout the globe that 'the government can be wrecked just by spending a few bucks'.

"The biggest fear of the conspirators is people's support for right"

Urging people not to resort to violence, and vandalism, Imran Khan said, "Your siding with the right is all that is required. The biggest fear of the conspirators is people's support for the right. They, for their own personal gains, sell the nation. I often tell you about Mir Zafar and Mir Sadiq. Mir Zafar collaborated with the British and dethroned Siraj-ud-Daulah. He benefitted himself and made the entire community his slave. Likewise, the one to dethrone Tipu Sultan was Mir Sadiq in collaboration with the Britishers. You will never hear words of praise for them."

Comparing them with the joint Opposition with these 'traitors', the Pakistan Prime Minister said, "Don't forget them. They sold the nation to the foreign powers for their own benefits."

"Official document from the US to dethrone me"

Reiterating his claim of foreign powers trying to topple his government in Pakistan, Imran Khan said, "This is the official document from the US to dethrone Imran khan, saying that only then your relations with the US will improve. If you remove Imran Khan, you will be spared. I have shown the document everywhere, even in the National Assembly."

"They say that we are on a life-supporting machine and that is why we are acting as stooges to the US. I would like to ask them who has put Pakistan on the life-supporting machine... who ruled the country for the past 30 years? It was these three stooges," he further said, adding that he would fight them to the last ball. The no-confidence motion trailed by the Opposition will be put to vote on April 3.