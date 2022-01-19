Last Updated:

Netizens Point Out Another Blunder From Imran Khan After He Calls Putin 'Western Leader'

Thanking him, Imran Khan stated that Russia's President was the first 'Western leader' to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment.

After his infamous remark on Germany and Japan sharing a border, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again mixed up his geography after he called Russia's President Vladimir Putin a 'Western leader'. Taking to Twitter after a bilateral telephonic exchange, Imran Khan appreciated Putin for his emphatic statement on how freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse the Prophet. Thanking him, Khan stated that Putin was the first 'Western leader' to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment.

Netizens react to Imran Khan's blunder

Several netizens fact-checked the Pakistan Prime Minister and reminded him that Russia was not a country of the West but a country spanning Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. Others poked fun at the Pakistan PM talking about how it reminded them of his 'German-Japan' statement.

In April 2019, while speaking at an event in Tehran, during his two-day official visit to Iran, Imran Khan claimed that Germany and Japan had killed thousands of civilians until after the Second World War when both decided to have joint industries on their borders. Netizens then had reminded him that it was in fact France and Germany who shared borders and had collaborated to lay the foundation of the European Union. 

Notably, Imran Khan's tweets came after Putin asserted that artistic freedom must not infringe on the freedom of others. Addressing an annual press conference, he emphasised that Russia has evolved as a "multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state" and said that insulting Prophet Muhammad is a "violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam." Further, he attempted to justify the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting saying that insulting the Prophet "could trigger others, even more, acute extremist manifestations" like the time when journalists were shot down in the satirical paper's office in Paris.

