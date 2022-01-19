Netizens Point Out Another Blunder From Imran Khan After He Calls Putin 'Western Leader'

After his infamous remark on Germany and Japan sharing a border, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again mixed up his geography after he called Russia's President Vladimir Putin a 'Western leader'. Taking to Twitter after a bilateral telephonic exchange, Imran Khan appreciated Putin for his emphatic statement on how freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse the Prophet. Thanking him, Khan stated that Putin was the first 'Western leader' to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment.

Just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his emphatic statement that freedom of speech could not be a pretext to abuse our Prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy & sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

We also discussed ways to move forward on trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

Netizens react to Imran Khan's blunder

Several netizens fact-checked the Pakistan Prime Minister and reminded him that Russia was not a country of the West but a country spanning Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. Others poked fun at the Pakistan PM talking about how it reminded them of his 'German-Japan' statement.

In April 2019, while speaking at an event in Tehran, during his two-day official visit to Iran, Imran Khan claimed that Germany and Japan had killed thousands of civilians until after the Second World War when both decided to have joint industries on their borders. Netizens then had reminded him that it was in fact France and Germany who shared borders and had collaborated to lay the foundation of the European Union.

For God's sake, some one download a Map application on this man's phone and teach him east-west directions. Clearly he failed 3rd grade geography. — Ram (@1512Ram) January 19, 2022

If Germany-Japan can have a shared border and Africa can be a country, then Russian president can also be a "Western leader" for PM Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/n66tn8NsdM — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 18, 2022

When did Russia started being identified as western country 🤣🤣..

This is next level joke by Imran sahab😂😂.. — Utkarsh Tiwari (@DudeUtkarsh007) January 17, 2022

Imran, Every fair skinned does not live in the west… Russia is not considered to be a western country, unless Japan and Germany share a border 🤟 — Dhurandar Bhatwadekar (@DhurandarB) January 17, 2022

Russia is not a western country and never has been. Likewise President Putin is not a western leader.



Imran Khan by calling President Putin, a 'Western Leader' made a fool of himself once again!😂 https://t.co/4ahViNugrq — Mansi Koul (@mansikoul) January 17, 2022

Russia is not in the West. He is not western leader just because he is white. In fact, erstwhile Soviet was called Eastern bloc. — Aishwarya Palagummi 🇮🇳 (@APalagummi) January 17, 2022

Notably, Imran Khan's tweets came after Putin asserted that artistic freedom must not infringe on the freedom of others. Addressing an annual press conference, he emphasised that Russia has evolved as a "multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state" and said that insulting Prophet Muhammad is a "violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam." Further, he attempted to justify the 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting saying that insulting the Prophet "could trigger others, even more, acute extremist manifestations" like the time when journalists were shot down in the satirical paper's office in Paris.

Image: AP