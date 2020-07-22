Anti-govt Pak Scribe Breaks Silence On Abduction; Netizens Answer Their Own Sole Question

Hours after Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted by unknown miscreants in Islamabad, Jan took to Twitter to announce his return confirming that he was back home 'safe and sound.' As per local media reports, the Pakistani journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday morning outside of a local school just a day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Shortly after national and international outrage, he was released late on Tuesday night.

Matiullah Jan stated that he was grateful for the support that he had received from the national and international community including journalists, political parties and the social media which assured that he could return quickly and safely. However, he declined to reveal details of his whereabouts and the identity of his abductors - widely believed to be Pakistan's ISI or army or some segment of its military-terrorist deep state.

I am back home safe & sound. God has been kind to me & my family. I am grateful to friends, national & int. journalist community, political parties, social media & rights activists, lawyers bodies, the judiciary for their quick response which made it possible. — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) July 22, 2020

Netizens react

Netizens took to Twitter to welcome back Matiullah asking him to expose those who were behind his abduction. They also extended their support to him for his fearless journalism questioning the wrongs within the Pakistani government.

You are most welcome back Mati.

We have a very few left journalists left having the courage, honesty and dignity to face evils in Pakistan.

May Allah keep you and your family safe and sound and give more courage to expose criminal and terrorists from agencies and police.👍 — Mohammad Tayyeb Ch. (@pakmtc) July 22, 2020

If it hadn't been the camera photage, he would be missing for the rest of his life......... Pakistan is not safe. Jiski laathi uski bhains. — Dr.Seem (@seemalAslam) July 22, 2020

Everybody deserves to hear what all you went through in the time that you were abducted. We need to begin talking about these things. The iron curtain needs to lift. — Hasnain Haider (@langahwhotweets) July 22, 2020

You don't need a rocket science to know that, a school kid will surely have the answer!!! — Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) July 22, 2020

Great man. It was your brave wife who remained powerful and shared the CCTV footage and exposed the Rogues. You and your family are my Heroes. — Prof.M.Ismail (@ProfMIsmail) July 22, 2020

Keep exercising your freedom of speech. We stand behind you.

Welcome back. — Saud (@SaudSami) July 22, 2020

Pakistani journalist kidnapped in broad daylight

Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area of Pakistan's capital and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him. The abduction was widely criticized by rights groups and social media users.

