Anti-govt Pak Scribe Breaks Silence On Abduction; Netizens Answer Their Own Sole Question

Hours after Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted by unknown miscreants in Islamabad, Jan took to Twitter to announce his return

Ananya Varma
Matiullah

Hours after Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was abducted by unknown miscreants in Islamabad, Jan took to Twitter to announce his return confirming that he was back home 'safe and sound.' As per local media reports, the Pakistani journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday morning outside of a local school just a day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court. Shortly after national and international outrage, he was released late on Tuesday night. 

Matiullah Jan stated that he was grateful for the support that he had received from the national and international community including journalists, political parties and the social media which assured that he could return quickly and safely. However, he declined to reveal details of his whereabouts and the identity of his abductors - widely believed to be Pakistan's ISI or army or some segment of its military-terrorist deep state.  

Netizens react

Netizens took to Twitter to welcome back Matiullah asking him to expose those who were behind his abduction. They also extended their support to him for his fearless journalism questioning the wrongs within the Pakistani government. 

Pakistani journalist kidnapped in broad daylight  

Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area of Pakistan's capital and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him. The abduction was widely criticized by rights groups and social media users. 

