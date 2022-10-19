The NIA is set to file a chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar on Wednesday over the conspiracy to disrupt PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, sources told Republic TV. PM Modi visited the Palli Gram Panchayat in the Samba district of J&K on April 24 to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore. Two days before this, the security forces neutralised two JeM terrorists from Pakistan in an encounter near the Sunjwan military station in Jammu.

As per sources, they wore suicidal vests and were going to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack in the city. Due to the swift action of the security forces, the bid of JeM to force the cancellation of the PM's programme was nipped in the bud. At present, Azhar is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. While Islamabad wrote a letter to Afghanistan recently stating that the terrorist might be hiding in either Nangarhar or Kunar, the Taliban rubbished this charge and asserted that he is still in Pakistan.

#BREAKING #RepublicExclusive | NIA chargesheet to name Masood Azhar on charges of hatching a conspiracy to disrupt PM Modi’s J&K visit - https://t.co/rV6i3G3k3a pic.twitter.com/G35WrdxZ4g — Republic (@republic) October 19, 2022

Masood Azhar eludes justice

Masood Azhar formed the JeM after being released by India in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane which was diverted to Kandahar in 1999. Back then, the Taliban regime had allowed the hijackers and freed terrorists including Azhar to cross over into Pakistan. The JeM is responsible for carrying out multiple terror attacks in India including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. On February 28, 2019, the then Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi admitted that Azhar is in Pakistan.

While China blocked India's proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based terrorist in 2009, 2016 and 2017, it finally lifted its veto in May 2019 paving the way for his designation as a "global terrorist". With the sanctions committee of the UNSC approving the listing, he is now subject to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. On January 7, 2021, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Gujranwala issued the JeM chief's arrest warrant for his involvement in terror financing and selling Jihadi literature.