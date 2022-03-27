Imran Khan To Lose Trust Vote? Here's How Numbers Stack Up For Pakistan PM's Sinking Govt

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will face his most serious political threat after three and a half years in power, as a no-confidence motion is set to be held in the Assembly. The Prime Minister of Pakistan will be ousted from his seat before completing his term if he loses the critical poll.

To succeed in its no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition requires the backing of 172 out of 342 members of the National Assembly. If the opposition succeeds in passing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, he will be the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to resign due to a no-confidence motion. Ahead of the no-confidence vote, let's have a look at how the numbers line up in the Assembly.

Will Imran Khan get the required numbers?

There are 342 seats in the Pakistan Assembly. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) holds 155 seats in the Assembly. However, the political scenario took a drastic turn ahead of the motion as several Pakistan PTI members jumped ship and joined the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Now, it is a waiting game to see how many votes the PM manages to get from the side.

Which way will the PTI allies sway?

MQM-P and PML-Q hold a major stake in the trust vote as they hold a total of 7 and 5 seats respectively. Meanwhile, BAP holds 5. GDA holds 3 and AML has 1 seat, which is equally crucial in the polls.

Will Shahbaz Sharif make the cut?

The Opposition has been organising rallies in Islamabad and other cities like Lahore ahead of the no-confidence vote in order to put further pressure on the government.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader and Leader of the Opposition of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, will look to bring down Imran Khan in the vote. Sharif’s party PML-N holds 84 votes while PPP holds 56. A major stakeholder in the no-confidence motion, MNA holds 15 seats. BNP- M holds 4 seats, while ANP and other independent candidates hold one seat each. It will be intriguing to know how the parties sway during the no-trust vote.

History of the no-confidence motion in Pakistan

This is not the first time in Pakistan's parliamentary history that the opposition has moved a no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister. Before this, the opposition filed a no-confidence resolution against then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto for the first time in 1989.

However, Benazir Bhutto overcame the hurdle. The Opposition also filed a no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz for the second time in Pakistan's history back in August 2006, which remained unsuccessful too, as Shaukat Aziz won.

Image: