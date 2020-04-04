'No Harsh Curfew': Pak PM Imran Khan Dubious Of Lockdown Even As COVID Cases Go Past 2000

Despite continuous surge in coronavirus cases, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that his government cannot 'lock up 220 million people' through a harsh curfew to control the spread of COVID-19. While briefing the media on Friday, Imran Khan said that his country has to find a balance between "corona and hunger. Earlier, Khan had targeted the India government for imposing the 21-day lockdown and said that Pakistan will fight the epidemic with 'faith' and 'wisdom'.

Pak PM Imran Khan declares "jihad" against Covid; asks youth to join 'Corona Tiger Force'



Meanwhile, Khan on April 2 also urged the youth of the country to join the 'Corona Tiger Force', which he referred to as 'jihad' against the pandemic. "I want youth to play their role in helping our fight against the COVID 19 by joining our Corona Tiger Force, which will be organised to do Jihad against the suffering caused by this pandemic," Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Pak PM Imran Khan claims to use 'wisdom' to beat coronavirus, taunts India's lockdown

Imran Khan targets India's lockdown

Ruling out the possibility of lockdown amid rising Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Imran Khan earlier on Tuesday targeted the Indian government for its implementation of a pan-India lockdown. Claiming it to be a 'hasty decision', Imran Khan said that 'Indian government apologised for their unplanned decision.' He said that his country is taking its lesson from India and it will fight the war against coronavirus with all the 'wisdom' it has. Imran Khan went on to call his country 'most charitable', he said that Pakistan's young population can fight the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Pakistan

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached 2,500. As many as 40 people have died due to the coronavirus in the country. Punjab on Friday became the first province to surpass 1,000 cases mark of coronavirus, with 57 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reports of the lack of adequate screening procedures and squalid living conditions at the quarantine camps at the Taftan border crossing with Iran have raised concerns about the surge in the number of infections. The first coronavirus was reported on February 26. As per Pakistani media, the initial cases were pilgrims from Iran, especially those who returned after crossing the border at Taftan..

