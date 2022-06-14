'No Link Between Imran Khan's Russia Visit & No Confidence Motion': Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday refused any link between former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit and the subsequent no-confidence motion against him.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “If there was a link between Khan’s visit and the no-confidence motion, then the incumbent government’s policy towards Russia would have been different.”

While speaking to journalists in the Parliament of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, “Pakistan stood at a neutral position and it still does,” regarding Pakistan’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, as reported by Geo News. Bilawal further told journalists that if there was a link between no-confidence motions against him and his Russia visit, the government policies would have been different from current policies. He further stressed that Pakistan is a nation that strongly believes that war should end through diplomacy and dialogue.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari further said that Pakistan used to import wheat and fertiliser from Ukraine, however, the country is facing a food and energy crisis due to the war, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan had alleged that the United States and the then-Opposition had joined hands to oust him through the no-confidence motion as he had decided to visit Russia.

Russia Denies Claims Of Deal On Cheaper Wheat, Oil With Pakistan During Imran Khan's Reign

Meanwhile, Russia's envoy to Pakistan Danila Ganich has dismissed claims that the former Pakistan government led by Imran Khan reached an agreement with Moscow to buy wheat and oil at reduced prices. Ganich's remarks came following Khan's repeated claims that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was buying cheaper oil from Russia, and also issued a letter to that effect after getting removed from power. However, according to the Russian envoy, only talks were held between Pakistani and Russian officials under the Imran Khan-led government, and the same discussions are taking place with the current Pakistan regime too.

"I confirm that no Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed on the trade of wheat and oil at cheaper prices with Pakistan," Ganich asserted. According to Pakistani media, a trade agreement of USD 790 million (over Rs 6,100 crore) was inked with Pakistan, of which USD 212 million (Rs 1,600 crore) was promised to be spent on Russian wheat. "In 2020, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia and the Ministry of Food Security of Pakistan in this regard," the Russian diplomat said while speaking to Pakistani media.