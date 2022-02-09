Last Updated:

'No Pakistan Govt Was As Corrupt As Imran Khan's Regime': Pak Oppn Leader Shahbaz Sharif

Accusing Pakistan PM Imran Khan of turning a blind eye to domestic issues, Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said Khan is unconcerned with issues in Karachi.

Imran Khan

Accusing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of turning a blind eye to issues in the country, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the head of government is unconcerned with issues in Karachi. In a press conference, Sharif stated that Khan is only concerned with the Opposition and pays no heed to the problems of the masses, as per Geo TV. Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Pakistan called for protests and marches against the Khan-led regime on February 23. 

"Life has become hard for people due to additional taxes, rising electricity prices. Inflation has become unbearable and a solution needs to be found as soon as possible," Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz's President Sharif said. 

In addition, Sharif mentioned that one could not have imagined a 'more corrupt government in the history of Pakistan' as compared to the current government.

"There are no two opinions about the devastating economic conditions of Pakistan," he added. 

Opposition in Pakistan lashes out at Imran Khan for being silent on domestic issues

Previously, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (N) announced that they will lead a long march against the PTI government commencing at Karachi and ending at Islamabad. Meanwhile, in view of Pakistan Day on March 23, Pakistan Democratic Movement sought the deferral of the long march. Notably, both parties have agreed to utilise all legal, constitutional, and political options at their disposal to overthrow the current PTI government under the aegis of PM Imran Khan. 

"If we want to save this country from destruction, we will have to get rid of this (Imran Khan-led) government," Geo News quoted Sharif as saying. 

Is PM Imran Khan unconcerned of atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in China?

Several countries, including India and US, joined the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as against Imran Khan, who arrived in China to witness the sports event. While experts perceived his presence as a follow up on the alleged USD 3 billion loans from the Xi Jinping-led regime to manage Pakistan's almost dismantled economy, Khan did not pay heed to why other nations called for the boycott.

The desperation on the part of Pakistan is notable and evident as the Khan-led nation was retained on the Paris-based money-laundering watchdog, FATF. The category is based on issues related to terrorism, and terror funding. 

Speaking of human rights violations and atrocities on minorities of other countries at international platforms, Imran Khan seemingly has given issues in his country a miss. 

On February 7, Anjuman Talaba-e-Islam (ATI), a Pakistan-based student union raised voices in Lahore against the 'Uyghur genocide' and human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province. This comes to the fore as Imran Khan refuses to comment or condemn the oppression of the Xi Jinping regime while reiterating his formal invitation to the Communist leader.

