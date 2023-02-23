No Sharif, No Imran: Pakistani Man Goes Viral For Wanting To 'live Under PM Modi's Rule'

A video by a Pakistani YouTuber brought to light the dissatisfaction among the citizens of Pakistan over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's way of governance. Anger and discontent have grown so much to the point that locals dream of scenarios such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country and pulling it out of all struggles and challenges.

Recently, Youtuber Sana Amjad asked a fellow Pakistani about why slogans such as "Pakistan se zinda bhago chahe India chale jaao (Run for your life away from Pakistan, even if it means going to India)" have lately been raised on the streets of Pakistan. Defending the slogans, the man in the clip said that they are being raised for a reason, and he wishes that the partition between India and Pakistan should not have occurred in the first place.

According to him, this would have made Pakistan much more prosperous and economically feasible nation for citizens. "I wish Pakistan wasn't separated from India. We would then be purchasing tomatoes at PKR 20/kg, chicken for PKR 150/kg, and petrol at PKR 50 per litre," he said.

"It is unfortunate that we got an Islamist nation but we could not establish Islam here," he added. The man's remarks are a reflection of the struggles and suffering endured by the citizens of Pakistan in purchasing everyday, staple items due to skyrocketing prices.

Pakistani man sings praises of PM Modi

The man went on to state that "Modi is much better than us, his people respect and follow him so much". "If we had Narendra Modi, we wouldn't need Nawaz sharif or Benazir or Imran, not even (late former military ruler) General (Parvez) Musharraf. All we want is Prime Minister Modi, as only he can deal with all mischievous elements in the country. India is currently the fifth-biggest economy in the world while we are nowhere," he said.

Unhappy under the Sharif government, the man expressed his willingness to "live under Modi's rule". "Modi is a great man, he is not a bad human being. Indians are getting tomatoes and chicken at reasonable rates. When you cannot feed your children at night, you start ruing the country you were born in," he said. With tears in his eyes and subtle cracks in his voice, the man said that he prays "to Almighty to give us Modi and have him rule our country," and stressed that Pakistan must not compare itself with India as there is, essentially, "no comparison".