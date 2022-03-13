'No-trust Motion Against Imran Khan In Line With Rules,' Says Pakistan NA Secretariat

As the Imran Khan Government faces the looming threat of a no-confidence motion, Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat has completed the verification of the Opposition parties' signatures and has confirmed that the motion is in line with the rules. The Pakistan NA Secretariat has informed that no suspicious signatures had been found and the Speaker has been recommended to convene the Assembly before March 22.

"No signatures found suspected or out of signs of rolls," sources said, reported ARY News. "The legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its process and forwarded the file to the Speaker," according to sources. "It has been recommended to the speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22," it added.

"Summoning the session is a constitutional obligation, which could not be deviated," NA sources further said. According to the sources, "The first phase was the requisition and the second phase verification of the signatures on the no-trust motion."

Opposition parties confident Imran Khan would fail no-trust motion

On Tuesday, March 8, Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly, making it mandatory for the speaker to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said that the Opposition is confident that Imran Khan will not be able to pass the no-confidence motion as his government has a thin majority by just nine seats.

"Within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, there are people who are willing to vote against the government. There are 26 PTI members who are willing to vote against the government. Apart from this, coalition partners show that they are unhappy with the government and chances are they are going to join opposition anytime," he said.

Sources have revealed that the motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session. It is expected to be tabled between March 26-30. Imran Khan has exuded confidence to defeat the motion, however, has slammed the Pakistan Army for being 'neutral' and not backing his government openly.

(With agency inputs)