No-trust Vote Will Bring Pakistan Out Of Darkness Of Despair & Problems: Shehbaz Sharif

"The no-confidence motion tabled at the request of 220 million people of Pakistan will prove to be an important milestone in bringing Pakistan out of the darkness of despair and problems tomorrow, God willing. Pakistan needs the ointment of collective wisdom, solidarity and consensus. We will become a nation and break the storms of problems," Shehbaz said.

He said that the economy has to be set in the right direction and the people suffering from inflation have to be treated fairly. "To restore Pakistan's position and relations on the world stage on the basis of national dignity and interests. The test of leadership is in the most difficult situations," the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader tweeted, adding, "And by the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan will be successful in this test."

Embattled Pak PM Imran Khan vows to 'fight till last ball', will address nation

The political crisis plaguing Pakistan was far from over on Friday after Supreme Court foiled Imran Khan's attempt to sidestep the Opposition's determined move to remove him through no-trust motion with the embattled Prime Minister vowing to fight until the last ball.

After the top court handed over a landmark and unanimous verdict on Thursday night, Khan announced that he will address the nation on Friday evening, ahead of the crucial National Assembly session where the no-confidence motion will take place on the court's order.

"I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliamentary party meeting, and tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball (sic)," the 69-year-old Khan tweeted on Thursday.

Khan, who now faced the possibility of being the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be voted out in a no-trust motion, would hold protests if the new government is formed, The Express Tribune quoted party sources as saying.

The apex court has ordered the speaker of the National Assembly to organise a no-trust vote on April 9 at 10 am (local time). If order the election of a new premier if the no-confidence motion succeeded.