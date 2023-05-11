'Not In Favour': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Slams Banning Of PTI After Imran Khan's Arrest

Amid the political turmoil, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he is not in favour of banning any political party. Following the arrest of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party workers of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caused staged demonstrations across the country. As things started to escalate, these demonstrations turned violent causing mayhem in different cities of Pakistan. On Thursday, Bilawal addressed the issue at a press conference making it clear that he would be the “last person” to endorse such a move, Geo TV reported.

“I am not in favour of banning anyone. We must adopt completely constitutional and legal procedures to ban PTI,” Zardari asserted in a press conference where he was flanked by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon. He, however, stood by the decision of declaring PTI as a proscribed outfit as the last resort. The Pakistani foreign minister insisted that PTI should “act like” a political party and should “not cause more harm”. “They should declare an end to violent protests and face the cases against them,” he asserted, as per the report by Geo TV.

‘May 9 a black day,’ says Zardari

In the press conference, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stated that May 9 (the day Khan was arrested) will mark “another black day in Pakistan’s history,” due to the raging protests that followed. “The history of Pakistan several days are marked as the 'Black Days' and now May 9 has been added to the list,” Zardari stated. After the arrest of the cricketer-turned-politician, protesters caused a rampage in military buildings across the country and ransacked the residence of the army general in Lahore. “We [PPP] never celebrate when a political leader is arrested because we believe that when political leaders are arrested it is the loss of the politics at large,” Zardari concluded.