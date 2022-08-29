'Not Team's Fault, Govt Is Manhoos': PTI Leader After Pak Loses To India In Asia Cup Match

After India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, Islamabad's former federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain blamed the incumbent government for the team's loss.

Taking to Twitter, the former Information and Broadcasting Minister said it was not the team's fault that they lost the match, but the present government is “manhoos” (unlucky).

“It’s not the team’s fault, the imported government is unlucky,” Fawad Hussain said in a tweet (roughly translated from Urdu).

ٹیم کا قصور نہیں امپورٹڈ حکومت ہی منحوس ہے #IndiaVsPakistan — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 28, 2022

This comes amid several reports claiming the Pakistan government’s negligence toward its players. Notably, during the Commonwealth Games earlier this month, a Pakistani journalist hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attitude towards sportspersons and compared it to the leaders of Pakistan.

“This is how India projects their athletes. Pooja Gehlot won the bronze and expressed sorrow as she was unable to win the Gold medal, and PM Modi responded to her. Ever seen such a message from Pakistan PM or President? Do they even know that Pakistani athletes are winning medals?” Journalist Shiraz Hassan had tweeted.

PM Modi told the heartbroken athlete that her Commonwealth Games bronze medal called for a celebration and not an apology. His gesture earned accolades on social media with users globally lavished praise on his inspiring leadership.

India beats Pakistan by 5 wickets

Sunday's cricket match seemed lagging at the beginning with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma making an early exit however spines straightened with Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya leading India towards victory inch by inch.

Jadeja and Pandya's crucial partnership helped India defeat arch-Pakistan by five wickets in the thrilling match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Jadeja smashed 35 while Pandya hammered 33* in 17 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets.

Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26) vs India 148/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 35, Hardik Pandya 33*; Mohammad Nawaz 3-33).

Following the victory, PM Modi lauded the Indian team for displaying superb skill and grit. He hailed the Men in Blue for registering a 5-wicket win in their opening match at the T20 Asia Cup.

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

(With inputs form agency)