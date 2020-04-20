Kartarpur Dome Collapse Not Because Of Cheap Material; Wind Was Too Strong: Imran's Aide

After the substandard construction of the holy Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara was exposed when two of the domes of the newly constructed shrine collapsed due to 'strong winds', Pakistan Minister of Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry has once again reiterated that the collapse of the shine had 'nothing' to do with its construction or the quality of materials used. The Pakistan Minister has stated that the dome couldn't stand the 'brunt of the winds'. As per accounts, the domes were allegedly not even constructed with cement and iron but with either plaster-of-paris material or were simply made of fibre, some synthetic material.

Nothing to do with construction fibre Dome couldnt take brunt of wind and fell, fixed within hours https://t.co/9j2WBpjUZW — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 19, 2020

Kartarpur domes collapse in thunderstorm

Earlier on Saturday, at least 2 domes of the recently constructed Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the Punjab province situated in the outside perimeter of the shrine fell off in a thunderstorm. Visuals show that while the domes have not broken, the domes are seen to be hollow from the inside. Local reports state that the domes were constructed using fiber instead of cement and iron.

Reports state that the Pakistan government in order to meet the deadline and save on expenditure got the prefabricated domes and assembled them on the Kartarpur Gurudwara structure. Pakistan has also levied an entry fee of USD 20 per person from the Indian side for the maintenance of the Gurdwara.

After the embarrassing incident, the Sikh community has expressed disappointment with the way construction was done in Pakistan. Pakistan has closed the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. India has taken up the matter with Pakistan, while the Sikh Community in India has offered to assist with rebuilding the holy shrine if Pakistan can't do it by itself.

