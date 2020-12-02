Now, Alcoholic Drink 'Ginnah' Named After Pakistan's Founding Father Muhammad Ali Jinnah

On Wednesday, news agency ANI reported that an alcoholic drink has been named after Pakistan's 'Father of the nation' Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sharing the pictures, ANI said that the drink named - "Ginnah", reportedly suggests that he had "enjoyed" pool billiards, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch, whiskey and gin. While netizens have mixed responses on the development, a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat asked if it is an "upgraded Jinnah?" While the news agency ANI could not confirm the veracity of the bottle, several Twitter users have posted the image with '#Ginnah'.

The back label of the bottle reads, "Mohammed Ali Jinnah was the founder of Pakistan that came into being in 1947 as a secular state. The country was pushed over the cliff by a military dictator aided by and supported in Washington DC and converted into a troubled place where he and some of the religious clergy pursued their sinister designs". The bottle label claimed, "MA Jinnah would never approve of that for he much enjoyed pool, billiards, cigars, pork sausages as well as fine scotch whiskey and gin."

