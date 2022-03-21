OIC Meet In Pakistan On March 22-23 Before Imran Khan's Trust Vote; China's FM To Attend

Amid the ongoing political unrest in the country, Pakistan will host the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting of the Foreign Ministers from March 22-22 in Islamabad. The summit will be held under the theme "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice and Development." Oddly, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also attend. China is accused of genocide and ethnic-cleansing in the restive Muslim-dominate Xinjiang region.

The meeting comes at a time when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion brought by Opposition parties on March 25 as well as amid IMF (International Monetary Fund) seeking an explanation from Islamabad on how it would fund a $1.50 billion subsidy package announced by Khan. In a statement, Pakistan said that OIC Foreign Ministers will discuss developments in Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Syria and other regions.

PM Imran Khan will face a no-confidence motion on March 25. A day earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid warned the opposition leaders not to disrupt the OIC summit as he termed it a matter of national security.

He strongly reacted to Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's warning of staging a sit-in at the National Assembly and blocking the OIC meeting in Islamabad.

PTI Central Secretary-General and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar also reacted to Bhutto's statement. "Bilawal Zardari! We knew that you are always afraid to speak in defence of the people of Islam and their rights, but we did not expect you to express such anti-Muslim sentiments by openly threatening to disrupt the OIC meeting."

PTI spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob told Republic Media Network that the 2-day summit will have no effect on the no-confidence motion.

Amid all this, IMF has started the seventh review of the USD 6 billion rescue package agreed with Islamabad in 2019 after Imran Khan announced a cut in petrol and electricity.

Embattled Pakistani PM, facing a no-confidence move to remove him from office by Opposition, had announced subsidy in fuel and electricity despite a steep rise in global oil prices.