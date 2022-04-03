Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Takes Oath As Pakistan's Punjab Governor Amid Political Chaos

Omar Sarfraz Cheema took oath as the governor of the Punjab province after Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was sacked from the position earlier on Sunday. Cheema's appointment was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting minister Gaward Chaudhry on Twitter.

A founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Omar Cheema is presently the vice president of the PTI. He joined the party in 1996 and contested 1997, 2002 and 2004 polls as a PTI candidate.

Was asked to do 'unconstitutional things': Sacked Punjab Governor blasts PTI leadership

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who was sacked as Punjab Governor on Sunday, lambasted PTI leadership and said he was asked to do "unconstitutional things."

The ex-governor said that despite having several superior candidates, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan had picked up Usman Buzdar as the chief minister -- as only he could move Punjab towards the goal of "Naya Pakistan", Geo News reported.

Sarwar also claimed that he was asked to do "unconstitutional things". Sarwar explained that once Buzdar had quit his post, despite it not being authorised and notified, the Prime Minister and PTI leadership asked him to call a Punjab Assembly session to elect the new CM.

"I asked them to not make me do illegal things [...] I told them that they can have me resign, but I will not do unconstitutional acts," the former governor said.

The decision to sack Sarwar was taken at Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's request, Geo News reported citing sources.

Pakistan Media claimed that Sarwar was removed on Elahi's request, for allegedly campaigning for Opposition Hamza Shahbaz in the election of the chief minister.

Elahi is contesting against the Opposition's candidate, Hamza, for the coveted slot of chief minister, Geo News reported. Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry announced that Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as the new governor of the Punjab province.