On PM Modi’s Invitation, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Take Part In SCO Heads Meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on 4th July 2023. The SCO Summit will be hosted virtually by India on July 4.

The invitation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO. India currently holds the rotational presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) until September 2023. India assumed this presidency in 2022 from Uzbekistan.

Pak Foreign Ministry confirms Sharif's participation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan confirmed the participation of PM, Shehbaz Sharif. It said that at the forthcoming summit meeting or the Council of Heads of State, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among the SCO Member States.

This year, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation.

Pak foreign ministry, in its press release, also said that the participation of its Prime Minister in the heads of state meeting illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

Chinese and Russian President to also attend

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had earlier confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be attending the summit.

The theme of the summit inspired by PM Modi

The theme of the 2023 summit is "Towards a SECURE SCO". The SECURE acronym was coined by the Prime Minister at the 2018 SCO Summit. It stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment. China also said that these themes have been highlighted during Beijing's Chairmanship of SCO.

SCO 2024 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will take over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from India. The SCO Summit 2024 will be held in Astana.