Only Resignation Is 'honourable Exit': Pak Opposition Ups The Ante Against PM Imran Khan

Ahead of the no-confidence vote on April 3, Pakistan's opposition parties levelled their stance against incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan and asserted that only 'resignation would amount to an 'honourable exit'. The statement holds relevance as Khan refused to step down from the post despite having lost the majority in the National Assembly. He claimed of a foreign hand behind the push to oust his government and dubbed the constitutional procedure of no-trust motion as an element of a larger conspiracy.

"People suggested that I resign, but I will play till the last ball," a defiant Khan said during a televised address on March 31.

Only resignation is honourable exit for Imran Khan: Pakistan opposition parties

Upping their ante against an embattled Pakistan Prime Minister, political parties have declared a dead-end for Khan and suggested that he graciously step down. PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that there is no safe passage for Khan at present and 'only Imran's resignation is the honourable exit for him'.

"I suggest him do so," Bilawal said to media reporters in Pakistan while adding that Khan's apparent intention to polarise and scandalise nationals security forums and institutions is outrageous.

"Our information is that one of the ministers got this so-called 'threat' letter written and posted to him. Then that minister showed this letter to Imran Khan. Imran waved this letter in a public gathering and tried to use it in his favour to run away from the constitutional process. Imran is trying to pressurise and make the institutions disputed," he added.

On March 30, the 69-year-old Khan mentioned a 'threat letter' and termed it as a part of foreign conspiracy to remove him, as he was following an independent foreign policy. Naming United States as the ones behind the letter, he later clarified that it was a 'slip of the tongue'.

However, an alert US responded to speculations and the accusation levelled by Khan. "There is no truth to these (threat letter) allegations. We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law," said a US State Dept spokesperson.

"Honestly, this man (Khan) is on a rampage. He has to be gagged or muzzled before he makes a joke out of the country," former Prime Minister of Pakistan late Benazir Bhutto's son further said.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryan Nawaz said that Khan should be 'crying before everyone and resign with some grace'.

Will Pakistan PM Imran Khan resign?

Khan's Prime Ministership has almost toppled and is at a juncture of utter failure as he has lost the majority after facing several defections, especially after two of his allied partners withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the Opposition.

On March 30, PTI received a setback upon losing out on a key ally and partner in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM), after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The statement holds relevance as prominent political parties filed the motion against Khan on March 8. As Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) secured only 155 seats in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival was dependent on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.