'Onus On Pakistan To Create Environment Free Of Terror': India On Bajwa's 'peace' Pitch

Days after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's comments that it is time to extend a "hand of peace in all directions", India on Thursday said that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

In an address at the graduation ceremony of Pakistan Air Force cadets, Gen Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan was firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence."It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions," he said in comments largely seen as a message to India.

'Our position is well-known'

"Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. When asked to comment on Bajwa's remarks, he said "The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment.''

Bajwa also said that India and Pakistan must resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir "in a dignified and peaceful manner" and bring "this human tragedy to its logical conclusion".

India has repeatedly said that talks and terror cannot go together and Pakistan should take demonstrable steps against terror groups operating from its soil responsible for terror attacks against India. The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories. Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

10,752 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 3 years

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along India's border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in these ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During the three years, 1,452 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in which 233 security personnel and 115 civilians were killed, he said in a written reply to a question. As many as 635 terrorists were also killed in gunfights with security forces in 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said. Reddy said a total of 484 security personnel and 373 civilians were injured in terrorist attacks.

(With agency inputs)