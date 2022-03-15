Oppn Shares Spoof-video On Imran Khan's Urdu, Netizens Lament 'meme-war' As Pak Collapses

Looking at facing a no-confidence motion soon, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled by the Opposition on Tuesday, March 15, for his Urdu skills. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared a 2.18-minute clip of Khan highlighting his goof-ups while speaking Urdu on numerous occasions. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari captioned the video, "PM teaching me Urdu."

The spoof video shared by Zardari begins with Imran Khan saying "Khuda ka vasta hai, yeh apne bete ko Khuda ke vaaste Urdu toh sikha do (For God’s sake, at least teach your son to speak in Urdu)." It later follows his struggle to deliver speeches in the language on multiple occasions, interjected by Bollywood memes from movies such as Aamir Khan's PK, dialogues of Rajpal Yadav and Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri and a scene from the movie 3 Idiots.

PM teaching me Urdu 😊 pic.twitter.com/zJX8TiETDj — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 14, 2022

Netizens react

i refuse to believe that two political leaders are having a meme war on social media while the country collapses 😭 https://t.co/xP4StLKA2G — sara (@casuaIcritique) March 14, 2022

1/2 How unfortunate that #ImranKhan befriends Chinese people whose languages he doesn't comprehend or speak. He also lacks the ability to communicate in Urdu, Punjabi, or Sindhi, the languages of #Pakistan, which he wants to rule.#ImTheDim @AaliyaShah1 https://t.co/3EGi6EUUPP — Parvez Baig (@ParvezBaig16) March 15, 2022

Can't believe Bilawal tweeted this 😂😂😂

Absolute Ace. LOL https://t.co/tHPEGUZ9fY — social.democrat (@sachibaat1234) March 14, 2022

Imran Khan to face no-trust motion, Oppn confident of ouster

On Tuesday, March 8, Opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly, making it mandatory for the Speaker to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan has asserted that the Opposition is confident that Khan will not be able to pass the motion as his government has a thin majority by just nine seats. There are 26 PTI members who are willing to vote against the government, he has claimed.

On Sunday, March 13, Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat completed the verification of the Opposition parties' signatures and has confirmed that the motion is in line with the rules. The legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its process and forwarded the file to the Speaker," according to ARY sources.

While Khan has exuded confidence in defeating the motion in Assembly, he has been rattled by the Pakistan Army's decision to not back his government openly. While slamming the Pakistan Army, the Pakistani Premier said, "Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral".