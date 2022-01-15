Opposition Slams Pak PM Imran Khan; 'Future Generations Will Not Forgive PTI Govt'

Wielding a fresh attack on the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, opposition leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif, a senior member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), stated that future generations will not forgive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration for selling the country and its sovereignty.

According to an ANI report, quoting News International, the PML-N MP addressed the Chair and said that history would not forgive the Speaker for demeaning the honourable Chair in the way he demeaned the Parliamentary rules. Khwaja Muhammad Asif further iterated that he had never witnessed such a deplorable attitude of the speaker even under the rule of the dictatorships.

"At least in the last 32 years, I never experienced such an attitude from Speaker's Chair," he said adding that the Chair should be respected.

State Bank of Pakistan surrendered by Imran Khan government: Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Riaz Hussain Pirzada, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on the other side, claimed that after relinquishing rivers and Kashmir, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had also been surrendered by the Imran Khan government. He further slammed the Pakistan government and claimed that non-elected people were given more respect, whereas elected officials were being insulted under the PTI regime.

Pirzada, further went on to say that the state of affairs is deplorable in Pakistan as he had witnessed a convoy of non-elected officials approaching the Prime Minister's House without any apprehensions, and the convoy was larger than the Premier's caravan. However, on the other hand, he claimed that elected leaders like him have been embarrassed in their districts, with a retired havaldar threatening them.

"The elected representatives and situation has reached to such a level that he does not want contest elections again," he said.

Opposition must respect Speaker's chair: Pak Minister

However, responding to the opposition's attack, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, asserted that opposition to the government has the right to protest, but that it must respect the Speaker's chair.

The central opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had, on Friday, slammed the PM Imran Khan government on the passage of 'mini-budget', and said that it was the "darkest day in the history of Pakistan." Referring to the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, PML-N senior leader and former PM of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stated that "January 13 was the darkest day for the Parliament as the bills were approved without any discussion," Geo News reported.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)